Tropical Storm Sally is quickly gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Sally is gaining strength and speed as it continues to move over the warm and humid Gulf of Mexico. There is a hurricane warning on the Louisiana and West Mississippi coast and a hurricane watch on the Alabama and east Mississippi coast until Monday morning.

Sally now has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and is expected to become a category one hurricane Monday morning with sustained winds moving 75 miles per hour.

Landfall is expected late Monday night or early Tuesday morning and the winds could be going up to 90 miles per hour. By Tuesday night it will continue to move inland and will weaken to a tropical storm.

As it continues to move inland it will move past Jackson and come between Meridian and Tupelo. This system will bring tropical storm force wind gust, heavy rain, and potentially flash flooding to our area.

