Tropical Storm Sally will gain strength in the Gulf, but could weaken more quickly after making landfall.

Tropical Storm Sally could have sustained winds moving 90 mph at landfall.
Tropical Storm Sally could have sustained winds moving 90 mph at landfall.
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Sally is still gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico. It will probably be a category one hurricane when it makes landfall near New Orleans with sustained winds moving 90 miles per hour. A hurricane warning has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi and tropical storm conditions will most likely start on Monday.

Locally we will see this system weaken more quickly as it comes inland than expected. We could still have a few spin up tornadoes, flash flooding, heavy rain, and tropical storm force wind gust. However, the winds are supposed to weaken more quickly so strong winds will be less widespread.

