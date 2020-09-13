Tropical Storm Sally will have local impacts on our area.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Sally is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and locally we will be feeling the impacts by the middle of the week. Sally could produce tornadoes which is south of I-20. We will see tropical storm force winds with gust over 60 miles per hour. Our largest threat is the heavy rain that could bring flash flooding and urban flooding into our area.

The rain could be as heavy as eight inches this week as Sally gets closer and closer, we will see more rain each day until it makes landfall. On the coast we will be seeing more storm surge. This could be ranging from less than one foot to over six feet. The white on the map is protected by levee’s so it’s more based on the function of the levees. On the coast of Mississippi and Alabama we are seeing closer to above three feet or more than a foot.

Tropical Storm Sally has made it into the Gulf of Mexico and has sustained winds moving 40 miles per hour and moving west northwestward at 8 miles per hour. It will continue to gain speed and once it’s in the middle of the Gulf it will have sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour. By Monday afternoon we are expecting Sally to become a category one hurricane and have sustained winds moving 80 mile per hour. By Tuesday afternoon we are seeing Sally make landfall on the Louisiana coast near New Orleans. This system will continue to move inland and go right over Hattiesburg by Wednesday afternoon.

Sally will go right by Meridian Wednesday night and that’s when we will really see the winds pick up. Using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing the circulation of Sally picking up and becoming more organized. We can start to see the rain moving into our area as well an if we take a look at the radar locally we are still seeing thunderstorms and showers and that will be the case for the rest of the week.

