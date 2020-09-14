$20,000 reward for information of missing woman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The mother of a woman, who has been missing since Labor Day, has increased the reward for information leading to her discovery.

It’s been 5 years since Rebecca Henderson Paulk’s family last saw her. She was last seen at two meridian businesses in 2015. The family had plans to hold a vigil in her honor today but it was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Henderson family tells Newscenter 11 they are now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Rebecca being found. Paulk’s mother is making a public plea for help in locating her daughter.

“I can’t believe its five years now and we have no word of where Rebecca is. This has been a nightmare that I wouldn’t want to wish on any other mothers. It’s like a nightmare that you live over and over. I miss my daughter so much. I know there is someone out there who knows what happened to Rebecca and where she is. I ask them to please contact us, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers. Let us bring Rebecca home,” said Paulk’s mother, Janet Henderson.

Anyone with information on where Rebecca Paulk can be found is asked to call either the Demopolis Police Department or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line.

