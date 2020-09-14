ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 139K test positive and more than 54K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,221 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. There are also 134 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 139,459 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 126,299 being confirmed and 13,160 being probable. There have been 1,014,391 diagnostic tests conducted and 55,780 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 14.

In the last 14 days, 83,986 people have been tested and 8,837 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 17,484 confirmed positives.

Here is a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS # TESTED Choctaw 331 12 1461 Sumter 405 19 2360 Marengo 662 18 4905 Pickens 569 12 4475 TOTAL 1,967 61 13,201

The health department also reports 54,223 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 15,527 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 13, there were 790 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

