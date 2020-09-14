Advertisement

Authorities investigating shooting in Lauderdale County

Local authorities are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday outside of Meridian.
Local authorities are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday outside of Meridian.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local authorities are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday outside of Meridian.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a reported shooting at around 6:30 this evening on Highway 11 and 80. Authorities confirm one person has been shot. There is no other news available at this time. We will update you with more information as it’s released.

