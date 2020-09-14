Authorities investigating shooting in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local authorities are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday outside of Meridian.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a reported shooting at around 6:30 this evening on Highway 11 and 80. Authorities confirm one person has been shot. There is no other news available at this time. We will update you with more information as it’s released.

