Clarke County EMA preparing for Hurricane Sally

EDDIE IVY OF CLARKE COUNTY EMA
EDDIE IVY OF CLARKE COUNTY EMA(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clarke County is certainly no stranger to adverse weather as they’ve had to deal with a number of tornadoes and flooding in the past year.

And Monday, the folks at the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency spent time on conference calls with MEMA, fueling up vehicles and checking on generators as reports from the Gulf indicated Hurricane Sally continued to intensify.

“We’re making sure that all the preparations are in place if the track brings it to where Clarke County is in the more dangerous area to be more active for tornadoes and high winds and heavy rain that could cause flooding," said Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy. "We’re making sure we’ve done everything we can to be as prepared as we can be and then we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

Ivy says his crew always plans for the worst and hopes for the best.

