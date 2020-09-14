Crimenet 09_10_20

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Eddie Toby Mosley.

Mosley is a 39 year-old black male who stands approximately 6′ 0″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of aggravated assault.

If you know where Mosley can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

