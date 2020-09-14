Advertisement

Crimenet 09_10_20

Eddie Toby Mosley
Eddie Toby Mosley(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Eddie Toby Mosley.

Mosley is a 39 year-old black male who stands approximately 6′ 0″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of aggravated assault.

If you know where Mosley can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clarke County EMA preparing for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clarke County's EMA prepares for possible adverse weather from Hurricane Sally

Hurricane

Tips for preparing a disaster kit

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health advises residents to prepare now for dangerous storm conditions to stay safe and healthy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 90,018 cases, 2,706 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 145 new cases and 9 new deaths as of Monday.

Local

Local officials prep for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Areas that are prone to flooding could be vulnerable to expected heavy rain.

Latest News

Hurricane

Mississippi Power opens storm center ahead of Sally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi Power said it has secured nearly 1,000 outside resources to assist with restoration efforts after Hurricane Sally passes its coverage area.

State

Statewide mask mandate extended, business restrictions loosened

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended his executive order calling for a statewide mask mandate until the end of September.

Hurricane

Sally rapidly intensifies into a hurricane

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered winds of 85 mph at 11 a.m. with Sally, making the storm a hurricane.

Hurricane

State of emergency declared due to Hurricane Sally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency declaration Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Sally.

Hurricane

Sally’s forecast track is trending farther east

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Hurricane Hunters have discovered that Sally has rapidly intensified over the last hour. Winds are now sustained at 85 mph, making Sally a hurricane.

News

Gov. Reeves holds Tropical Storm Sally press conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Governor Reeves is holding a press conference at MEMA headquarters in Pearl.