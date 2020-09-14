First Responders: firefighter, correctional officer Zach Wheat

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Our latest First Responder is Zach Wheat. He is a correctional officer at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and has been on the job for the last four years.

“You learn and see things every day. You go from booking somebody to releasing them. It’s just different,” said Wheat.

Working in the jail isn’t the only service Wheat provides to the community. He’s also been a volunteer firefighter for nearly 15 years.

“It’s a passion. I’ve always wanted to be a firemen since I was a kid and I’m doing it. I’m going to continue to do it,” Wheat said.

He’s currently the chief of the Stonewall Fire Department. Although he’s always wanted to be a fireman, it wasn’t until Hurricane Katrina that he decided to go for it. He was in Seminary, Mississippi when the storm hit.

“I was riding around looking at the devastation from the storm and there were several structures on fire. The fire crews were trying to cut trees to get to it,” Wheat explained. “They just needed help and I decided I might want to give it a try. I gave a try and I love it.”

When it comes to being a correctional officer, Wheat says it’s all about focusing on the job and maintaining the level of integrity and responsibility. He says it doesn’t matter if you know him, if you come into the facility to be booked he’s going to always do his job.

“If we’re friends out on the street that’s fine. When you come to this facility here, I’m all game for here. I’ve got a job to do and I’m going to do my job,” wheat said

With a supportive wife and an 8-year-old son, Wheat says he does what he can to give back as much as possible.

“I plan on being here as long as they’ll have me. You never know what the future may hold, things change tomorrow. I plan on staying here as long as I possibly can,” Wheat said.

