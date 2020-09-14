Hurricane Sally trending stronger and farther east

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Sally is now forecast to make landfall as a category three hurricane with winds of 115 mph. The most recent forecast update from the National Hurricane Center shows landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast Tuesday evening. New data strongly suggests the eastward shift in the forecast will continue. That would mean a bigger impact on the Alabama and Northwest Florida Coast but does not leave the Mississippi Coast in the clear at all.

This latest track would limit the impact for us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. We can still get some 30-40 mph wind gusts and 4-8 inches of rain. Areas along Highway 84 from Waynesboro to Gilbertown could experience stronger 40-50 mph winds and 5-10 inches of rain. The tornado threat will be held south of us, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

For the Mississippi and Alabama Coast, this means destructive 110-115 mph winds, a storm surge up to 11 feet, and 20 inches of rain. The wind and storm surge can be higher if Sally goes through another rapid intensification cycle as it did Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.