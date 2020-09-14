Kemper authorities search for armed robbery suspects

DeKalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County authorities are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery last week in DeKalb.

Sheriff James Moore says the DeKalb Dollar General was about to close when two men came in with guns. Moore says one employee opened the cash register and gave the robbers around $300 Before they ran out of the store.

“They were described as two black males. One had a very light complexion and could have been Native American. They then ran out of the store,” Moore said.

If you have any information about this crime or recognize any of the clothing in the video, then call police. The suspects left Dollar General in a silver Nissan Sentra.

