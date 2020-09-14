News
Hurricane
Weather
Sports
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Alfa Insurance Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
National
Fish & Game Forecast
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Politics
Election Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Plan To Rescan
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
WTOK E-News
CrimeNet
Arrests
MomsEveryday
The Pulse
COVID-19 Map
On The Record
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
7 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Kemper County Arrest Report September 14, 2020
(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Charles Thomas, 09-09-2020 Grand Larceny
Clyde Clayborne, 09-10-2020 Disturbance of the Family
Rundari Naylor, 09-07-2020 Simple Assault; Possession of Controlled Substance
Ryan Hastings, 09-05-2020 DUI 1st
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 11, 2020
Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 11, 2020
News
New details revealed in homicide, arrest
Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
Meridian Senior Patrol Officer Tavaras Smith apprehended Delanney Ford.
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2020
Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2020
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 10, 2020
Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 10, 2020
Latest News
State
Drone crashes into prison, lands operators in jail
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By
WTOK Staff
Two men are accused of using a drone to try to drop contraband into Central Mississippi Correctional Facility at Pearl.
Breaking
Update: Clarke County homicide suspect in custody
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT
Delanney Kemon Ford was caught in Meridian.
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 9, 2020
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 9, 2020
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020
News
’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ blitz period ends
Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
he end of Labor Day marked the end of a two week campaign called ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2020
Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2020