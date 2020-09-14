Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 14, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kemper authorities search for armed robbery suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kemper County authorities are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery last week in DeKalb.

Arrests

Kemper County Arrest Report September 14, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Kemper County Arrest Report September 14, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 11, 2020

News

New details revealed in homicide, arrest

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
Meridian Senior Patrol Officer Tavaras Smith apprehended Delanney Ford.

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 10, 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 10, 2020

State

Drone crashes into prison, lands operators in jail

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Two men are accused of using a drone to try to drop contraband into Central Mississippi Correctional Facility at Pearl.

Breaking

Update: Clarke County homicide suspect in custody

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT
Delanney Kemon Ford was caught in Meridian.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 9, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 9, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020