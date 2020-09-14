Advertisement

Local officials prep for Hurricane Sally

LEMA encourages residents to be storm ready.
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local officials are monitoring Hurricane Sally. Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett says flooding could be an issue for us Tuesday.

“If you live in a low-lying area and you’re used to flooding, you do want to make sure you have your vehicles out of harm’s way,” said Barrett. “If you’ve had flooding in the past in your area you might likely see it again during this storm.”

Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens encourages residents to stay weather aware and monitor Sally.

“Of course, the flood is the number one threat at this time. We just hope that everyone continues to monitor and take this serious. Don’t let our guard down,” said Stephens.

Stephens also says the Public Works Department is working to clear street inlets as the storm approaches.

