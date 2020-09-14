Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade ‘re-imagined’ as television-only event this year

A Pikachu balloon makes its way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York.
A Pikachu balloon makes its way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is going to look different this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 94th version of the iconic annual parade will be a television-only special presentation this year, the retailer and the city of New York announced Monday.

This means no crowds admiring as huge character balloons float in the sky along the parade route and no high school or college marching bands. Bands who were chosen to participate this year will be invited for the 2021 parade.

The balloons will still fly, but “instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles,” the company announced.

“Macy’s believes in celebration and the joy of marking milestone moments with family and friends. The Macy’s Parade is our love letter and gift to the City of New York and the nation. Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The number of participants this year will be reduced by 75 percent, and those participants will be split over two days. All participants will adhere to social distancing, face coverings and other personal protection as appropriate.

Also, no one younger than age 18 will be participating in this year’s parade.

The parade elements will be staged around the Herald Square area of Midtown Manhattan. The TV presentation will air on NBC the day after Thanksgiving.

“New York City is always proud to join Macy’s to ring in the holiday season with New Yorkers and viewers around the world. We’ve worked closely with the Macy’s team on a safe and creative plan this year, and we look forward to keeping this tradition going on Thanksgiving Day,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power opens storm center ahead of Sally

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi Power said it has secured nearly 1,000 outside resources to assist with restoration efforts after Hurricane Sally passes its coverage area.

National Politics

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesman said Ravnsborg is known to have an occasional drink but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

National

GRAPHIC: Lancaster, Pa., Police release fatal shooting bodycam video

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift sends embroidered baby blanket to Katy Perry’s baby daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The satin blanket has “Baby Bloom” embroidered in the bottom corner and includes a note addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one).”

National

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally carrying a deluge to Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero charged with terrorism in Rwanda court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Rwandan court on Monday charged Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” with terrorism, complicity in murder, and forming an armed rebel group.

State

Statewide mask mandate extended, business restrictions loosened

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended his executive order calling for a statewide mask mandate until the end of September.

Hurricane

Sally rapidly intensifies into a hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered winds of 85 mph with Sally, making the storm a hurricane.

National

Wildfires ravage West

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dozens of fires are raging up and down the West Coast.