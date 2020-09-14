Advertisement

Mississippi Power opens storm center ahead of Sally

Sally was classified a hurricane Monday morning
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power said it has secured nearly 1,000 outside resources through the mutual assistance program to assist with restoration efforts after Hurricane Sally passes its coverage area. Additionally, Mississippi Power’s Gulfport Bill Payment Office will be closed on Tues., Sept. 15.

Mississippi Power holds a Storm Team meeting at the company’s Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 14.
South Mississippi is under a hurricane warning as Sally is expected to make landfall on Tuesday. The Mississippi Gulf Coast can expect torrential rain, hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and possible tornadoes.

“Three weeks ago, we were tracking Laura and Marco in the Gulf and we were blessed to be spared any significant impacts to our service territory,” said Fran Forehand, Vice President of Customer Service and Operations. “The forecast is becoming clearer that Sally has the potential to be a very serious storm for us. We have a very good plan that was tested with Laura and Marco, and I know that our team will be ready to respond.”

Mississippi Power’s storm team of 65 linemen and support personnel returned home safely over the weekend after spending 16 days in southwest Louisiana helping restore service after Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles.

