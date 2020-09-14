Advertisement

Mr. Gary Dearing

Gary Dearing
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Gary Dearing will begin at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Newton with the Reverends Dr. Rhett G. Payne, III and Mark McDonald officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Dearing, 72, of Dalewood, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Regency Hospital of Meridian.

Gary was retired after over 30 years as a long-distance driver with Roadway Express. He loved the outdoors and being on the lake with friends and family. Gary was a Christian by faith, a member of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian, and to know him was to love him.

Mr. Gary is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years, Lori Dearing; children Bridgett Key (Jimmy), Allison Dearing, Jerry Dearing, and Houston Dearing. Grandchildren, Hayden Presson, Madison Kathy, Tyler Griffin, Reece Griffin, and Charlotte Dearing. Brother, Mike Dearing (Wanda), as well as his Tamola Hunting Club friends, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Dearing is preceded in death by his parents, L.E. “Pitt” and Louise Dearing.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Presbyterian Church of Meridian in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamfffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Jack Lowell Gray

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Jack Lowell Gray

Obits

Ms. Sarah Davidson

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Sarah Davidson

Obits

Mr. Charles House

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Charles House

Obits

Mrs. Annie G. Falconer

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Annie G. Falconer

Latest News

Obits

Mary Alma Jay Busler

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mary Alma Jay Busler

Obits

Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Glenda Catherine "Cathy" Caldwell

Obits

Mr. B F Blass

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mr. B F Blass

Obits

Mr. Brad Gowdy

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Brad Gowdy

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

Local

First responders honored with lunch

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.