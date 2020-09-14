Graveside services for Mr. Gary Dearing will begin at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Newton with the Reverends Dr. Rhett G. Payne, III and Mark McDonald officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Dearing, 72, of Dalewood, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Regency Hospital of Meridian.

Gary was retired after over 30 years as a long-distance driver with Roadway Express. He loved the outdoors and being on the lake with friends and family. Gary was a Christian by faith, a member of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian, and to know him was to love him.

Mr. Gary is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years, Lori Dearing; children Bridgett Key (Jimmy), Allison Dearing, Jerry Dearing, and Houston Dearing. Grandchildren, Hayden Presson, Madison Kathy, Tyler Griffin, Reece Griffin, and Charlotte Dearing. Brother, Mike Dearing (Wanda), as well as his Tamola Hunting Club friends, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Dearing is preceded in death by his parents, L.E. “Pitt” and Louise Dearing.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Presbyterian Church of Meridian in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamfffh.com.

