President approves Mississippi’s pre-landfall disaster application

Wind and rain from Hurricane Sally are expected to cause problems for south Mississippi and southwest Alabama.
Wind and rain from Hurricane Sally are expected to cause problems for south Mississippi and southwest Alabama.(WLOX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (MEMA) – President Trump has approved Gov. Tate Reeves' request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Sally.

It authorizes FEMA to provide emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for 24 Mississippi counties.

The following counties are eligible for this federal assistance: Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.

The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

