State of emergency declared due to Hurricane Sally

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.
Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.(Source: Governor Ivey's Office)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency declaration Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Sally, which was upgraded shortly after the proclamation was issued.

“Bad weather is nothing to take lightly. Earlier today, I issued a State of Emergency because those on the Gulf Coast know a flood and heavy rains can be just as deadly as tropical winds,” Ivey said. “We pray that Sally doesn’t do any harm, but we must be prepared just in case. As your governor, you have my assurance that every resource will be available.”

Ivey’s declaration activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan. It also notifies state agencies to prepare for the storm as well as for possible activation of the Alabama National Guard.

The declaration also allows for a waiver of some federal motor-carrier regulations and puts consumers and businesses on notice about price gouging.

A copy of the declaration can be read below.

