Statewide mask mandate extended, business restrictions loosened

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended his executive order calling for a statewide mask mandate until the end of September.

The new order is an expansion of the one that was set to expire Monday morning. It’s now set to expire at 5 p.m. on September 30.

There are several changes regarding group gatherings and businesses:

* Retail businesses and restaurants can operate with up to 75% of the store’s maximum capacity. Social distancing and cleaning protocols must still be in place.

* Group gatherings where social distancing is not possible are limited to 10 people inside and 50 people outside.

* Group gatherings where social distancing is possible are limited to 20 people indoors and 100 people outside.

* Restaurants can increase party size per table to 10 customers (previously 6).

* Buffets and self-service drink stations are allowed to reopen.

* Gyms can open 24 hours per day and operate with up to 75% of its maximum capacity.

Read the executive order below:

