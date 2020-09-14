Tropical Storm Sally will make landfall on Tuesday, but where is still uncertain.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Sally has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and it headed towards the Louisiana and Mississippi coast. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is showing a larger cone at landfall which means this could come anywhere between Morgan City, Louisiana and Ocean Springs Mississippi.

Coastal areas could be seeing hurricane conditions as early as Monday. Sally will most likely be a category one hurricane at landfall with sustained winds ranging from 90 to 80 miles per hour.

Locally we will most likely see tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, and spin up tornadoes. Tuesday and Wednesday we are expected to have a flash flood warning in the area.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.