Tropical Storm Sally will make landfall on Tuesday, but where is still uncertain.

Tropical Storm Sally's path for landfall is still uncertain.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Sally has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and it headed towards the Louisiana and Mississippi coast. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is showing a larger cone at landfall which means this could come anywhere between Morgan City, Louisiana and Ocean Springs Mississippi.

Coastal areas could be seeing hurricane conditions as early as Monday. Sally will most likely be a category one hurricane at landfall with sustained winds ranging from 90 to 80 miles per hour.

Locally we will most likely see tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, and spin up tornadoes. Tuesday and Wednesday we are expected to have a flash flood warning in the area.

We are now seeing seven disturbances in the Tropics.

By Monday night Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a category one hurricane and it could make landfall anywhere between Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

We will see rain all week due to Tropical Storm Sally.

We can tell that Sally is gaining strength by how much more defined the center is looking. It is becoming more well organized and will become a category one hurricane by Monday

State of Emergency declared as Tropical Storm Sally approaches Miss. coast

By Spencer Murray
Governor Reeves held a press conference in Pearl.

Tropical Storm Sally will gain strength in the Gulf, but could weaken more quickly after making landfall.

Locally we will see this system weaken more quickly as it comes inland than expected. We could still have a few spin up tornadoes, flash flooding, heavy rain, and tropical storm force wind gust. However, the winds are supposed to weaken more quickly so strong winds will be less widespread.

South Mississippians load up on sandbags in response to Tropical Storm Sally

Gulf Coast residents prepare for Tropical Storm Sally.

LEMA officials prepare for Tropical Storm Sally

By Nicholas Brooks
Lauderdale County officials are urging residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally.

Tropical Storm Sally is quickly gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

This system will bring tropical storm force wind gust, heavy rain, and potentially flash flooding to our area.

Tropical Storm Sally and Hurricane Paulette are gaining strength

Tropical Storm Sally is gaining strength and could be a category one hurricane by Monday morning. The latest track shows that as it moves inland, it will bring tropical storm force winds to central and northeast Mississippi and Alabama.

Tracking the Tropics: Four active systems

Four named tropical systems in the Atlantic have lead to an active weekend.

Tropical Storm Sally could be a category one hurricane by Monday night.

We will start to feel the effects of Sally locally by the middle of the week with tropical storm force winds as the system makes its way inland through Mississippi.