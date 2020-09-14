We are now seeing seven disturbances in the Tropics.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The newest development in the Tropics is off of the coast of Africa and has a 30% chance of cyclone formation in the next five days. This is a tropical wave that could become more organized to produce cyclone formation. Just a couple hundred miles away from the Cabo Verde Islands we are seeing a 70% chance of cyclone formation coming from a low pressure system. This is forming thunderstorms and showers that could lead to a short-lived tropical depression.

Tropical Depression Twenty is still moving northwestward and has sustained winds reaching 35 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Rene is in a similar situation as it has sustained winds moving 30 miles per hour and will slowly start to weaken in the Atlantic without making landfall.

Hurricane Paulette on the other hand, is gaining strength and speed and will make landfall over Bermuda early on Monday. It could reach sustained winds moving 105 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Sally is still making its way towards the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama coast. By Monday night it is expected to become a category one hurricane and it could make landfall anywhere between Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Our last disturbance is also in the Gulf of Mexico and has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next five days, but it will most likely weaken due to Tropical Storm Sally.

