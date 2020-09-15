Advertisement

1st grade students thank Mississippi Power

Student gives thank you card to Miss Power worker
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Northeast Elementary School gave back to Mississippi Power Tuesday morning.

First graders at the school greeted Mississippi Power employees and gave them thank you cards that the students made.

“I just knew that [Mississippi Power] had done a lot for us and I just saw it as an opportunity that we could help them and so I gave them a call and it just lined up with first graders learning about community work," said Linda Weir, the family and community engagement coordinator. "And it just teaches kids how community’s full circle and that we all just pull together to support one another.”

The students were learning about community helpers and school staff saw this as the perfect opportunity to give back to those who are there to help in one’s time of need.

Organizers say they were inspired to do this event after seeing how Mississippi Power helped areas damaged by Hurricane Laura.

“We just saw an opportunity to take because Mississippi Power has done such a great job, not only supporting our local community, they’ve supported our neighboring states as well, they’ve helped us support us with some activities here at school last year, and we just saw it as an opportunity to be able to give back and to support to them,” Weir explained.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

