Advertisement

Body found on Tribal property in Neshoba County

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed Tuesday that a body was discovered on Tribal lands in the Pearl River community Monday.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed Tuesday that a body was discovered on Tribal lands in the Pearl River community Monday.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed Tuesday that a body was discovered on Tribal lands in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County Monday.

MBCI spokesperson Misty Brescia said the body has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy.

The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the death, and the FBI has arrived to assist.

Bresica said no further information is currently available due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Gov. Reeves’ Hurricane Sally news conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Sally has been shifting further east.

Local

Kosciusko woman hits it big at Golden Moon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Dominique R. wom over $1.2 million!

Coronavirus

Top Miss. health officials debunk COVID-19 rumors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Galant
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers disputed some rumors regarding the virus.

Education

1st grade students thank Mississippi Power

Updated: 4 hours ago
First graders at the school greeted Mississippi Power employees and gave them thank you cards that the students made.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
After Hurricane Sally makes landfall, the Salvation Army of Meridian is on standby to help storm victims.

News

East Mississippi Realtors presents grant to MUTEH for housing project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
East Mississippi Realtors presents grant to MUTEH for housing project on MKL Dr. in Meridian.

News

WTOK now broadcasting at full power

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The tower crew has completed WTOK's new antenna installation project.

Hurricane

Sally continues moving slowly, local threats decreasing

Updated: 5 hours ago
We could see anywhere between 0.5 inches and 5 inches of rainfall through Thursday here locally. Winds could occasionally gust to 50 mph in our area.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 90,523 cases, 2,734 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 505 new cases and 28 new deaths Tuesday.

News

Gov. Ivey Hurricane Sally news conference

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Southwest Alabama could see significant impacts from Hurricane Sally.