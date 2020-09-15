Body found on Tribal property in Neshoba County

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed Tuesday that a body was discovered on Tribal lands in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County Monday.

MBCI spokesperson Misty Brescia said the body has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy.

The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the death, and the FBI has arrived to assist.

Bresica said no further information is currently available due to the ongoing investigation.

