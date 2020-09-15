City of Meridian Arrest Report September 14, 2020
ARREST REPORT
SHAWNTEZ LANIER, 1987
4116 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
LARCENY TRESPASS LESS THAN; TRESPASSING
CHRISTIAN BENNETT, 1985
1422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARQUEZ GORDON, 1987
4403 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
WHITNEY J MCLELLAND, 2000
753 E FIRE TOWER RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHERROD GRACE, 1997
2427 4TH AVE APT 2B MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAVICKI S BOYD, 1994
289 BETTS RADCLIFF RD MERIDIAN, MS
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY; PETIT LARCENY
XAVIER HARRIS, 1988
1924 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT ON A MINOR
KEITH MCCOY, 1973
3322 VALLY ST APT D9 MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; SIMPLE ASSAULT
GEORGE G MOSLEY, 1973
2134 CHISOLM CEMETARY RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI REFUSAL
DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977
1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CHARLENE FARRINGTON, 1981
585 LINTON RD MERIDIAN, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
ROCHELLE JOHNSON, 1985
6656 CORSAN AVE S APT D SEATTLE, WA
PUBLIC DRUNK
TYWENER C BILLUPS, 1983
1723 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
AL SARTAIN, 1976
5620 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
TYTIANA KELLEY, 1999
4100 9TH ST APT 1201 MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JANIA K CLEMONS, 2000
1700 PENDLETON SQ APT D30 PHILADELPHIA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ZIRYUN L ANDERSON, 2000
3521 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
EDDIE F DONALD, 1964
11096 GILBERT JOINER RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARDREEKUS HORN, 1994
200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
JAYOHNNIE L SLAUGHTER, 1994
16331 ROAD 210 UNION, MS
DUI REFUSAL
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:52 PM on September 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:19 AM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:07 AM on September 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:40 AM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:39 PM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 11:29 AM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 24th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:32 AM on September 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of 59th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:45 PM on September 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:22 PM on September 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 55th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:22 PM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
