City of Meridian Arrest Report September 14, 2020

ARREST REPORT

SHAWNTEZ LANIER, 1987

4116 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

LARCENY TRESPASS LESS THAN; TRESPASSING

CHRISTIAN BENNETT, 1985

1422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARQUEZ GORDON, 1987

4403 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

WHITNEY J MCLELLAND, 2000

753 E FIRE TOWER RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SHERROD GRACE, 1997

2427 4TH AVE APT 2B MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LAVICKI S BOYD, 1994

289 BETTS RADCLIFF RD MERIDIAN, MS

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY; PETIT LARCENY

XAVIER HARRIS, 1988

1924 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT ON A MINOR

KEITH MCCOY, 1973

3322 VALLY ST APT D9 MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; SIMPLE ASSAULT

GEORGE G MOSLEY, 1973

2134 CHISOLM CEMETARY RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI REFUSAL

DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977

1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

CHARLENE FARRINGTON, 1981

585 LINTON RD MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

ROCHELLE JOHNSON, 1985

6656 CORSAN AVE S APT D SEATTLE, WA

PUBLIC DRUNK

TYWENER C BILLUPS, 1983

1723 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

AL SARTAIN, 1976

5620 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

TYTIANA KELLEY, 1999

4100 9TH ST APT 1201 MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JANIA K CLEMONS, 2000

1700 PENDLETON SQ APT D30 PHILADELPHIA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ZIRYUN L ANDERSON, 2000

3521 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

EDDIE F DONALD, 1964

11096 GILBERT JOINER RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MARDREEKUS HORN, 1994

200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

JAYOHNNIE L SLAUGHTER, 1994

16331 ROAD 210 UNION, MS

DUI REFUSAL

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:52 PM on September 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:19 AM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:07 AM on September 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:40 AM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:39 PM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 11:29 AM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 24th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:32 AM on September 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of 59th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:45 PM on September 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:22 PM on September 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 55th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:22 PM on September 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

