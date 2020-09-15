City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MERCEDES HOUSTON, 1999
5701 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
CARNESSA COFFEY, 1997
704 COLLEGE ST ACKERMAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEMARKUS WALKER, 1991
3713 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JERMAIN D CONNER, 1982
1005 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TOMMY LARD, 1998
2819 40TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
JASON BUSBY, 1982
5612 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHRISTOPHER M MCSWAIN, 1981
173 10TH ST DECATUR, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
OMEKIA BROWN, 1996
2015 MOSBY RD APT N6 MERIDIAN, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:04 PM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:49 AM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of 1st Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:12 PM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:41 PM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.
