City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2020

ARREST REPORT

MERCEDES HOUSTON, 1999

5701 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

CARNESSA COFFEY, 1997

704 COLLEGE ST ACKERMAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DEMARKUS WALKER, 1991

3713 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JERMAIN D CONNER, 1982

1005 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

TOMMY LARD, 1998

2819 40TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2

JASON BUSBY, 1982

5612 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHRISTOPHER M MCSWAIN, 1981

173 10TH ST DECATUR, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

OMEKIA BROWN, 1996

2015 MOSBY RD APT N6 MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:04 PM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:49 AM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of 1st Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:12 PM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 1:41 PM on September 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.