East Central football nearing closer to 2020 season

The Warriors huddle up before running out on the field
The Warriors huddle up before running out on the field
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2020 junior college football season will be vastly different in Mississippi.

East Central Community College (ECCC), along with other programs across the state, are gearing up for a six-game, division only schedule for the upcoming season.

With a division only schedule, ECCC head coach Ken Karcher emphasized how that leaves little room for error for this squad.

“The difference between playing nine games vs. six games is the games you start out with don’t count. You want to win them, but your non-conference games don’t hurt you," Karcher explained. "We line up against Jones in two weeks and that counts so that’s probably the biggest challenge. You don’t get to look at some kids, makes some mistakes and say ‘well that didn’t hurt us’ because this one counts so that’s the toughest thing.”

The Warriors ended last season with a 4-5 overall record and went just 3-3 in division play. Coach Karcher shared what challenges the Warriors had last season.

“I don’t think on offense we made the big play enough. We had some opportunities and didn’t take advantage of those...defensively we didn’t finish a couple games off. We had Hinds here and they came back and beat us in overtime," Karcher said. "There were about two games I thought that if we had hit some of the big plays and made some of the plays defensively in the end, we could have had two more wins rather than two losses. You can always look back and make those type of statements any year.”

Here is the Warriors full 2020 schedule:

Oct. 1 at Jones College (7:00 pm)

Oct. 8 vs. Southwest Mississippi Community College (6:30 pm)

Oct. 15 at Pearl River Community College (7:00 pm)

Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (6:30 pm)

Oct. 29 at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (6:30 pm)

Nov. 5 vs. Hinds Community College (6:30 pm)

