East Mississippi Realtors presents grant to MUTEH for housing project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Realtors made a contribution to a local non-profit organization in an effort to rehabilitate some area homes.

A $2,500 grant was presented to Mississippians United to End Homelessness.

The grant was given as part of a partnership between EMR and MUTEH to revive 4 homes on the 1900 block of MLK drive here in Meridian.

Money was raised through 5K runs held by EMR starting back in 2017.

President Jerome Kittrell says it feels good to give back to the community, especially in a way that addresses homelessness.

“One of the things that we find makes a person feel better about themselves and better about their community is the ability to purchase a home. And for so many people that’s been out of reach, so we’ve been searching for ways to address homelessness and address affordable housing, so we’re very proud of this project and look forward to doing other projects like it,” says Kittrell.

MUTEH Director of Properties and Client Services, Marika Baliko says COVID has changed the housing market drastically and now more than ever it’s important to provide affordable housing options.

“We know there’s a lack of housing across the United States, not just in Mississippi, especially at this time, so we’re excited to be able to add to the housing stock.”

Construction on the homes is already underway.

Following the check presentation, a luncheon was held at the Northwood Country club for EMR members and grant recipient to discuss project plans.

