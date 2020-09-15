Advertisement

Friday’s Lake at Choctaw Central football game has been canceled

High School Football Week 1 Scores
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lake Hornets and Choctaw Central Warriors will not be facing off Friday on the gridiron.

The game has been canceled after the Warriors football team was forced to quarantine, according to Lake head football coach Tate Hanna.

Coach Hanna said the Hornets will look to try and find a replacement matchup for Friday, although it will be tough with the short notice.

Last season, Lake hosted Choctaw Central, winning the 2A-4A battle 26-9.

