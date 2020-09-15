Advertisement

Hurricane Sally impacts Louisiana resident visiting Clarke County

Louisiana resident Margaret Walker is staying at Clarkco State Park to escape the impact of Hurricane Sally.
Louisiana resident Margaret Walker is staying at Clarkco State Park to escape the impact of Hurricane Sally.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Louisiana woman visiting Clarke County for a short vacation says Sally altered her plans.

Margaret Walker arrived at Clarkco State Park on Friday, expecting to return to her New Orleans home Sunday. However, the threat of Hurricane Sally caused Walker and her husband to extend their stay.

“The last couple ones have turned so New Orleans has been O.K.,” said Walker. “It’s kind of good not to have to sit there and wait and wait and wait to see what’s going to happen. That gets very nerve wracking for us.”

Walker says she asked a friend in Louisiana to board up her home. She shares that she was relieved to see that the storm is shifting east.

“Our particular street does have the tendency to flood so she moved my car around. It goes down quickly but it does flood,” said Walker. “She also put the sandbags up because sometimes the water will come in.”

The trip to the park was booked a month in advance. Walker says although she’s staying longer than expected, she is enjoying her stay.

“We’re still kind of hanging out to see what happens, probably leaving tomorrow to see if we can’t go up to Jackson and go down and kind of miss it,” said Walker. “But we’ve been through our share of hurricanes in New Orleans and thought we’d skip this one.”

Walker and her husband hope to leave Mississippi Wednesday.

