Hurricane Sally on track for a Miss. or Ala. landfall late Tuesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All eyes are on Hurricane Sally, which is gathering strength in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Sally is forecast to intensify and become a category three hurricane by landfall after 8 PM Tuesday. Destructive winds of up to 105-110 mph are likely along the coast. The storm surge could top 9 feet from the Mississippi to Alabama, and it could be as high as 8 feet for part of the Florida Panhandle - especially if the eastward trend in the forecast continues. Stay updated with new information as some minor shifts are possible in this forecast that can lead to big changes in impacts.

For East Mississippi and West Alabama....

The latest forecast track turns Hurricane Sally northeastward Wednesday, cutting well south of us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. For us, this means a gusty and rainy Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain will be on-and-off as some of Sally’s outer squalls move over us. Rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches are possible south of I-20. North of the interstate expect 1-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

This much rain can cause flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Kemper, Jasper, Jones, and Wayne counties in Mississippi and for Sumter, Choctaw, Marengo, and Clarke counties in Alabama.

Wind can be stronger along and south Highway 84. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Wayne County in Mississippi and for Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama.

For more information, watch Newscenter 11 on air or live stream us on WTOK.com or on our apps. Between newscasts, you can find information on the WTOK Weather App and at WTOK.com.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.