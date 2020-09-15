Advertisement

Kosciusko woman hits it big at Golden Moon

Dominique R. of Kosciusko, Miss., was playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Golden Moon Casino when she won a huge jackpot worth $1,235,666.25!
Dominique R. of Kosciusko, Miss., was playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Golden Moon Casino when she won a huge jackpot worth $1,235,666.25!
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Dominique R. of Kosciusko, Miss., was playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Golden Moon Casino when she won a huge jackpot worth $1,235,666.25!

Pearl River Resort says when her slot machine sounded, the lucky jackpot winner couldn’t believe it.

“When I won, I didn’t realize that it was as much as it was and it still doesn’t seem real,” said Dominique R. “My husband was with me and he was so excited and was jumping up and down. He told that me that I just don’t know how life changing this is for us.”

Wheel of Fortune is 3-reel, wide area progressive slot machine with a single pay line. The jackpot rises as players put coins in the machine and spin the wheels. A tiny percentage of each coin played is used to “feed” the jackpot.

