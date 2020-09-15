Livingston fire chief suspended

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - According to the mayor of Livingston, Ala., the town’s fire chief, Kevin Brunson, has been arrested and is now suspended from his position.

Here is a statement from Mayor Tom Tartt:

“Due to the extremely serious nature of the charges filed against Kevin Brunson, I have suspended him from his position as fire chief, effective Sept. 9, 2020, until more information is obtained about these charges. I have no further comment at this time.”

Newscenter 11 will update this story as more information is known about the charge.

