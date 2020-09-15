Graveside services for Mr. Glenice Gray Briggs will begin at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Snell Church of God cemetery with Brother Jimmy Bryant and Brother Gary McInnis officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Glenice Gray Briggs, 80, of Meridian, Mississippi, went to live eternally with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He loved Jesus with all his heart and he was ready to go home.

He was born on June 20, 1940 to the late Lela and Evan Briggs. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Evan Briggs Jr. and sister, Evelyn Scarbrough.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy, and their two children Kathy Kulenek and her husband Pete and Tony Briggs and his wife Robin. He was a loving Pap Pap to four grandchildren, Samuel Kulenek, Matthew Kulenek and his wife Rebecca, Alaney Kulenek, and Kinsley Briggs. He is also survived by three brothers Raybon Briggs, Gerald Briggs, and wife Debbie, and Gail Briggs and wife Linda, and a sister, Sylvia Sanders, as well as, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Samuel Kulenek, Matthew Kulenek, Martin Ray Butler, Mike Culpepper, Dale Holyfield, and Keith Martin.

The family would like to express gratitude to all of the staff at the John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital in Dekalb for their above and beyond love and care for our Daddy and for all the family in his last hours on this earth.

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:4

The Briggs family will receive guests from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home prior to graveside rites.

