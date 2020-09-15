Memorial services for Mr. H.W. “Wayne” Powell will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Powell, 77, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mr. Wayne retired from Ford Motor Co. in Norfolk, VA after 36 years of service in various departments. He was a car enthusiast and working with any type car in his spare time. He also loved spending time in his shop and working on his tractor, which was his pride and joy. Wayne also enjoyed collecting and building model cars. Wayne was a very loving man, he had a deep and profound love for his family, especially his grandchildren, who call him pawpaw.

Mr. H.W. is survived by his wife of 45 years, Charlene Powell; children, Jim Powell (Elizabeth), Tommy Powell, Bonus children, Cythia Laird (William), Robin Seale (Tommy), and Mike Pace (Teresa). Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother, Jerry Powell (Toni) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Powell is preceded in death by his parents, as well as three brothers, Tommy Powell, Jim Powell, and Leo Mercer.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to the Dementia Society of America in lieu of flowers.

