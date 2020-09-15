Advertisement

Mrs. Minnie P. Ivy

Minnie P. Ivy
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Minnie P. Ivy will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Yantley, AL with Rev. Charles Franklin officiating.  Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Ivy, 76, of Toomsuba, who died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at The Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.  Her viewing will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

