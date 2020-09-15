Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered high ankle sprain against Bucs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saints wide receiver and top target Michael Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Sundays game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from NFL Network.

The report states that Thomas plans to play through the injury.

Thomas will have an extra day of rest and treatment as the Saints won’t play until Monday, hitting the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Against the Bucs, Thomas had three receptions on five targets, ending the day with 17 yards receiving.

