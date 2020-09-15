Advertisement

Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered high ankle sprain against Bucs

(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)(WTOK)
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saints wide receiver and top target Michael Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Sundays game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from NFL Network.

The report states that Thomas plans to play through the injury.

Thomas will have an extra day of rest and treatment as the Saints won’t play until Monday, hitting the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Against the Bucs, Thomas had three receptions on five targets, ending the day with 17 yards receiving.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

East Central football nearing closer to 2020 season

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ellie French
The Warriors open up the season at Jones College

Sports

Sports 10pm - September 14, 2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sports 10pm - September 14, 2020

Sports

Friday’s Lake at Choctaw Central football game has been canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellie French
The Hornets beat the Warriors 26-9 last season.

Sports

Sports 6pm - September 14, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sports 6pm - September 14, 2020

Latest News

Sports

East Central Warriors get ready for late start to 2020 season

Updated: 14 hours ago
2020 Football Preview: ECCC Warriors

Sports

NASCAR: Keselowski dominates in playoff win at Richmond

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By HANK KURZ Jr.
Brad Keselowski entered NASCAR’s playoffs certain he has as good a chance at the Cup championship as favorites Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

Sports

Newton Tigers

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
Newton Tigers

Sports

Duvall, Albies power Braves to 8-4 triumph over Nationals

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each hit a two-run homer off a laboring Max Scherzer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday.

Sports

Brees and the saints beats new look Buccaneers in season opener

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By BRETT MARTEL
Drew Brees and Tom Brady, the two leading passers in NFL history faced off in the season opener.

Sports

Lamar adds a drumline to their football experience

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:03 AM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Lamar School adds a drumline for the first time in school history.