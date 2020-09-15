Sally tracks to our east, will still bring heavy rain and wind to us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Sally has winds of 85 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall near the MS/AL border overnight tonight with winds around 85 mph. The center of Sally will then track into south-central Alabama and weaken to a tropical depression just south of Montgomery.

LOCAL IMPACTS: We will get some rain and wind out of this. The tornado threat will stay to our south and west. I can’t completely rule out a tornado in Choctaw County, but chances are very low.

The further south and west you go across our area, the greater the impacts will be. For example, places in Neshoba County will see less of an impact than compared to places in Choctaw County. Rainfall totals will generally be 1-6 inches, with some locally lower and higher amounts possible.

Rainfall Total Forecast (WTOK)

Occasional tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible, especially in our west Alabama counties. Expect sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph starting Tuesday night and lasting through the day on Wednesday.

As for timing, Sally has slowed down a bit and so our impact times will be different than compared to what was forecast yesterday. Expect to see a few showers from time to time on our Tuesday as some of the outer bands affect our area.

Conditions will begin to worsen overnight and the heaviest of the rain will effect southeastern portions of our area by Wednesday morning and through the early afternoon. Conditions will start to improve by the mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast because Sally has still not made its northward turn. Once it does, we’ll have a better idea of what our exact impacts will be. Keep up to date with the latest forecast!

