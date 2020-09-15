Advertisement

Sally tracks to our east, will still bring heavy rain and wind to us

Hurricane Sally Track
Hurricane Sally Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Sally has winds of 85 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall near the MS/AL border overnight tonight with winds around 85 mph. The center of Sally will then track into south-central Alabama and weaken to a tropical depression just south of Montgomery.

LOCAL IMPACTS: We will get some rain and wind out of this. The tornado threat will stay to our south and west. I can’t completely rule out a tornado in Choctaw County, but chances are very low.

The further south and west you go across our area, the greater the impacts will be. For example, places in Neshoba County will see less of an impact than compared to places in Choctaw County. Rainfall totals will generally be 1-6 inches, with some locally lower and higher amounts possible.

Rainfall Total Forecast
Rainfall Total Forecast(WTOK)

Occasional tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible, especially in our west Alabama counties. Expect sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph starting Tuesday night and lasting through the day on Wednesday.

As for timing, Sally has slowed down a bit and so our impact times will be different than compared to what was forecast yesterday. Expect to see a few showers from time to time on our Tuesday as some of the outer bands affect our area.

Conditions will begin to worsen overnight and the heaviest of the rain will effect southeastern portions of our area by Wednesday morning and through the early afternoon. Conditions will start to improve by the mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast because Sally has still not made its northward turn. Once it does, we’ll have a better idea of what our exact impacts will be. Keep up to date with the latest forecast!

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Sally on track for a Miss. or Ala. landfall late Tuesday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Sally is on track to make landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama state line on Tuesday night.

Weather

Weather - September 14, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather - September 14, 2020

State

President approves Mississippi’s pre-landfall disaster application

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
It authorizes FEMA to provide emergency protective measures in 24 south Mississippi counties.

Hurricane

Tips for preparing a disaster kit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health advises residents to prepare now for dangerous storm conditions to stay safe and healthy.

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Sally trending stronger and farther east

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Sally is forecast to become a category three hurricane by landfall Tuesday evening along the Mississippi or Alabama Gulf Coast.

Local

Local officials prep for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Areas that are prone to flooding could be vulnerable to expected heavy rain.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power opens storm center ahead of Sally

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi Power said it has secured nearly 1,000 outside resources to assist with restoration efforts after Hurricane Sally passes its coverage area.

Hurricane

Sally rapidly intensifies into a hurricane

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered winds of 85 mph at 11 a.m. with Sally, making the storm a hurricane.

Hurricane

State of emergency declared due to Hurricane Sally

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency declaration Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Sally.

Hurricane

Sally threatens the Gulf Coast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Sally is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane later today as it slowly approaches the Gulf of Mexico.