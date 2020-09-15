Advertisement

Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Salvation Army in Meridian says they’re on standby in case help is needed on the coast.

Volunteers have already been on the ground the past few weeks assisting in clean up and rescue efforts in Lake Charles.

After Sally makes landfall, the aftermath could impact residents on the Mississippi-Alabama coast.

Lt. Tamara Robb, the Corps Officer for the Meridian Salvation Army says canteens have been providing meals and supplies for survivors and rescue workers.

Some teams have already been sent to New Orleans, Gulf Port, and Mobile.

“We have moved the mobile feeding units to those areas on standby when she makes landfall, then we will move in and as the needs are assessed we will move into the communities that are without power or that are needing food, that will be sent to them and then we will be delivering that,” says Robb.

The Salvation Army has also been working with the east Mississippi Hub of Volunteers to prepare for Sally’s local impacts such as flooding and high winds.

You can help storm victims by visiting www.helpsalvationarmy.org.

