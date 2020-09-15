Gov. Reeves’ Hurricane Sally news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves shared an update about Hurricane Sally following a briefing with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Reeves said even this close to the landfall time, Hurricane Sally could strike anywhere between Biloxi, Miss., and Destin, Fla. But in any case, it’s expected to bring massive amounts of storm surge and rainfall to coastal and adjacent areas.

“We are prepared,” said the governor.

Jackson County could get up to 15 inches. Estimates so far have identified flooding as a primary danger, especially in low-lying areas.

Reeves said it appears Jackson, George and Wayne counties are of the most concern in Mississippi.

The governor says the president’s pre-landfall disaster declaration enabled the state to position resources to respond where and when needed.

