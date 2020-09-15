Gov Ivey Hurricane Sally news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey held a Tuesday morning news conference to update the public on deteriorating weather conditions in southwest Alabama as Hurricane Sally pushes closer to the coast.

Sally was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning. In advance of the storm, Ivey declared a state of emergency in the state. Beaches were closed Monday and people living in areas prone to flooding were advised to evacuate. President Trump approved a pre-landfall disaster declaration at Ivey’s request Monday evening.

Ivey said record flooding could happen in Sally’s wake. She implored others south of Interstate 10 and in areas that typically flood with heavy rain to leave the area. The governor advised that even interior areas of the state will feel the impact of the storm through heavy rain and high winds.

Alabama EMA director, Brian Hastings, said there is a storm shelter on standby in Mobile County and there is a shelter currently open in Baldwin County. He said widespread power outages could be among the fallout from the storm. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sally was about 110 miles south of Mobile, moving at 2-3 miles an hour. It’s projected to arrive Wednesday morning, with 80 mile an hour winds. The path as of 10 a.m. Tuesday appears to be right up Mobile Bay, on a track to Montgomery and then east at I-85 toward Georgia.

