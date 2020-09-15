WTOK now broadcasting at full power

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the pieces are finally connected and WTOK-TV is now broadcasting at full power.

The tower crew and engineering staff made their final connections and tested all the equipment Tuesday morning. Equipment upgrades and the new antenna increased the viewing area by 18%.

Viewers who have not been able to receive WTOK-TV since July 2nd can now re-scan their TVs and receivers. Only people who HAVE NOT been receiving our over-the-air signal need to re-scan.

“We appreciate everyone who patiently waited for this project to be completed,” said WTOK General Manager, Jacque Harms.

Harms said unforeseen delays including COVID-19, hurricanes, equipment and structural issues, pushed the project well past their July deadlines and forced the completion of the project into September.

“Now we can deliver news and weather information to all our viewers in East MIssissippi and West Alabama,” said Harms.

