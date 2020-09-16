Choctaw Central football team undergoing precautionary quarantine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Choctaw Central Warriors were preparing for a home game against Lake after having a bye last week. That plan has now changed as the 2A-4A matchup has been canceled.

The Warriors made the decision to cancel the matchup after a junior varsity player tested positive for COVID-19.

Misty Brescia, who serves as director of public information for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, said all football players and coaches were tested within 21 hours of discovering a player had tested positive for the virus. Brescia said they received results within 24 hours and had zero positive test results but have chosen to quarantine as a precaution.

Choctaw Central has played only one game so far this season, falling 29-13 to Nanih Waiya. Brescia said the team should hopefully be back in action the week of Sept. 24 when the Warriors travel to Richland.

