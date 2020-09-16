City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2020

ARREST REPORT

KHAMERON LEFLOR, 1983

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977

1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

CEDRIC C WASHINGTON, 1997

4514 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

SHANITA D THOMPSON, 1974

720 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JIMMY WILLIAMS, 1991

6516 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THOMAS D SNOWDEN, 1991

265 TRUELIGHT RD HICKORY, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:13 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 40th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 8:38 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:53 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:26 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:54 PM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Old Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:43 PM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

