City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2020
ARREST REPORT
KHAMERON LEFLOR, 1983
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977
1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CEDRIC C WASHINGTON, 1997
4514 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SHANITA D THOMPSON, 1974
720 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JIMMY WILLIAMS, 1991
6516 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THOMAS D SNOWDEN, 1991
265 TRUELIGHT RD HICKORY, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:13 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 40th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 8:38 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:53 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:26 AM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:54 PM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Old Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:43 PM on September 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
