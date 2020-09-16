Advertisement

City partners with MDOT for upgrades

Knight Parker Rd. under I-20/59
Knight Parker Rd. under I-20/59(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for three major upgrades to area roads and bridges.

The first change involves paving the newly rerouted Sweet Gum Bottom Rd. Other improvements will focus on widening interstate bridges through Meridian, as well as adding LED lighting.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said this will cause minor inconveniences with traffic flow, but it’s worth it.

“This area will be inconvenienced for a while, because in closing the road it means you’ll have to go around. In the end it will improve the system,” Simmons told the Meridian Council.

The project is estimated to cost around $25 million. Some of the funding for the upgrades will come from the Mississippi Lottery.

A portion of another road, which is not too far from Sweet Gum Bottom Rd., will be closed. The request came from MDOT.

“They are requesting that we close Knight Parker Rd. This will allow MDOT to make some repairs to a bridge on the 20/59 corridor. It will save Mississippi around $7 million,” Public Works Director Hugh Smith said in Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The Council voted to close the portion of Knight Parker Rd. from Jimmie Rogers Parkway to the interstate bridge. Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis says there have been complaints involving trash dumping and other negative activities.

“They are satisfied, along with the property owners. I came to them and they also approved it. There have been reports of dumping tires and drug use out there,” Davis said.

The city will also be applying for a TAP grant for new sidewalks near Magnolia Middle School. There will also be other discussions involving another paving project in Meridian.

“Highway 19 and 8th Street. There some improvements that need to be taking place there, such as the paving,” Simmons said.

A timeline for the new upgrades wasn’t given during Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTOK now broadcasting at full power

Updated: 1 hour ago
WTOK now broadcasting at full power

News

Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

News

Hurricane Sally impacts Louisiana resident visiting Clarke County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hurricane Sally impacts Louisiana resident visiting Clarke County

News

East Mississippi Realtors presents grant to MUTEH for housing project

Updated: 1 hour ago
East Mississippi Realtors presents grant to MUTEH for housing project

Latest News

News

1st grade students thank Mississippi Power

Updated: 1 hour ago
1st grade students thank Mississippi Power

Local

Livingston fire chief suspended

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
According to Livingston's mayor, Kevin Brunson has been arrested and is now suspended from his job.

Hurricane

Gov. Reeves’ Hurricane Sally news conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Sally has been shifting further east.

Local

Kosciusko woman hits it big at Golden Moon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Dominique R. wom over $1.2 million!

Coronavirus

Top Miss. health officials debunk COVID-19 rumors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Galant
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers disputed some rumors regarding the virus.

Education

1st grade students thank Mississippi Power

Updated: 7 hours ago
First graders at the school greeted Mississippi Power employees and gave them thank you cards that the students made.