COVID-19 testing available at county health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Drive-through testing for COVID-19 at selected Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson is ongoing.

In addition to other Mississippi residents, the state’s public, private and parochial school teachers, staff and administrators for grades kindergarten-12 and workers at licensed childcare centers may be tested at each site. The West Street Farmers Market is located at the corner of West Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Its hours are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Teachers, staff and administrators of Mississippi elementary, middle and high schools and childcare-center employees may be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening.

School nurses may receive a free N-95 mask at any of the sites by showing a school ID identifying them as a school nurse, or by providing confirmation on school or district letterhead that they are a school nurse.

Other Mississippians may be tested by appointment, but must first be screened through an online questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or for known exposure to someone confirmed with the virus. The free screening can be completed by going to umc.edu/covidscreening and answering a few questions. Anyone determined to need testing will be able to choose an available appointment date and time.

Testing sites around the state have been set according to the day of the week. For example, every Monday, testing will be available only at county health department sites specified for that day of the week. Drive-through testing at these sites is held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The weekly testing schedule is as follows:

Monday:

• Tallahatchie County: 216 S. Pleasant St., Charleston

• Quitman County: 235 Chestnut St., Marks

• Alcorn County: 3706 Joann Drive, Corinth

• Itawamba County: 110 Crane St., Fulton

• Attala County: 999 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Kosciusko

• Washington County: 633 Hospital St., Greenville

• Chickasaw County: 332 N. Jefferson St., Houston

• Clay County: 138 S. Division St., West Point

• Copiah County: 640 Georgetown St., Hazlehurst

• Madison County: 309 Park Drive, Canton

• Newton County: 15776 Mississippi 15, Decatur

• Kemper County: 14431 Highway 16 West, DeKalb

• Adams County: 415 U.S. 61, Natchez

• Lincoln County: 1212 Northpark Lane Northeast, Brookhaven

• Forrest County: 5008 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg

• George County: 166 Ratliff St., Lucedale

Tuesday:

• Tunica County: 2073 Old Highway 61 North, Tunica

• DeSoto County: 3212 Highway 51 South, Hernando

• Pontotoc County: 341 Ridge Drive, Pontotoc

• Monroe County: 1300 Mississippi 25, Amory (effective Sept. 22)

• Holmes County: 22545 Depot St., Lexington

• Bolivar County: 711 Third St., Cleveland

• Choctaw County: 123 Chester St., Ackerman

• Calhoun County: 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

• Yazoo County: 230 E. Broadway St., Yazoo City

• Simpson County: 2789 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall

• Clarke County: 426 W. Donald St., Quitman

• Lauderdale County: 5224 Vally St., Meridian

• Leake County: 300 C.O. Brooks St., Carthage

• Amite County: 1000 Irene St., Liberty

• Lawrence County: 1230 Nola Road, Monticello

• Marion County: 908 Sumrall Road, Columbia

Wednesday:

• Grenada County: 1240 Fairground Road, Suite A, Grenada

• Lafayette County: 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Building 3, Oxford

• Tippah County: 129 Hospital St., Ripley

• Sunflower County: 227 Martin Luther King Drive, Indianola

• Humphreys County: UMMC Community Care Clinic, 16463 U.S. 49, Belzoni

• Noxubee County: 480 W. Pearl St., Macon

• Webster County: 57 Government Ave., Eupora

• Rankin County: 401 Parkway Drive, Pearl

• Jasper County: 2761 Mississippi 15, Bay Springs

• Wilkinson County: 991 First South St., Woodville

• Jefferson County: 700 Main St., Fayette

• Greene County: 1799 S. Davis St., Leakesville

• Jefferson Davis County: 1185 Frontage Road, Prentiss

• Wayne County: 1100 Cedar St., Waynesboro

• Hancock County: 856 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis

• Pearl River County: 7547 Old Highway 11, Carriere

Thursday:

• Yalobusha County: 645 S. Main St., Water Valley

• Panola County: 381 U.S. 51, Batesville

• Marshall County: 225 S. Market St., Holly Springs

• Tishomingo County: 1508 Betty Dale Drive, Iuka

• Leflore County: 2600 Browning Road Extended, Greenwood

• Carroll County: 7225 Mississippi 17, North Carrollton

• Oktibbeha County: 203 Yeates St., Starkville

• Winston County: 95 Vance St., Louisville

• Warren County: 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg

• Sharkey/Issaquena County: 297 Race St., Rolling Fork

• Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

• Franklin County: 140 W. Mill Road, Bude

• Pike County: 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

• Lamar County: 207 Main St., Purvis

• Jones County: 5167 U.S. 11, Ellisville

Friday:

• Tate County: 100 Preston McKay Drive, Senatobia

• Coahoma County: 1850 Cheryl St., Clarksdale

• Union County: 252 Carter Ave., New Albany

• Lee County: 532 S. Church St., Tupelo

• Montgomery County: 707 Alberta Drive, Winona

• Lowndes County: 801 Lehmberg Road, Columbus

• Prentiss County: 615 E. Parker Drive, Booneville (effective Sept. 25)

• Claiborne County: 902 Market St., Port Gibson

• Smith County: 353 Mississippi 37, Raleigh

• Neshoba County: 1014 Holland Ave, Philadelphia

• Perry County: 102 Main St., New Augusta

• Covington County: 600 S. Arrington Ave., Collins

• Harrison County: 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport

• Jackson County: 4600 First Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula

• Stone County: 1510 E. Central Ave., Wiggins

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect a specimen sample via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

