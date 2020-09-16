Advertisement

Crimenet 09_14_20

Brandon Demorrious King
Brandon Demorrious King(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Brandon Demorrious King.

King is a 34-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 7″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of embezzlement.

If you know where King can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 91,234 cases, 2,756 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 711 new cases and 22 new deaths Wednesday.

Hurricane

Reeves talks about Hurricane Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor was joined by MEMA Director Greg Michel.

Local

Meridian traffic lights cause issues, Public Works Director anticipates upgrade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Traffic in downtown Meridian can get hectic, so having traffic lights that can effectively control the flow is crucial. However, some drivers say that’s not the case.

News

Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for deployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local response agency is preparing their teams and supplies for storm response.

Latest News

News

Over 7,000 without power in South Mississippi

Updated: 8 hours ago
Over 7,000 without power in South Mississippi after Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 16th, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Periods of Rain Today

Weather

Hurricane Sally hitting Gulf Coast hard, local impacts minimal

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sally’s center will be far enough away from our area that we won’t see major impacts; however heavy rain and breezy conditions are still expected for many of us Wednesday.

News

City partners with MDOT for upgrades

Updated: 15 hours ago
City partners with MDOT for upgrades

News

City partners with MDOT for upgrades

Updated: 20 hours ago
The first change involves paving the newly rerouted Sweet Gum Bottom Rd. Other improvements will focus on widening interstate bridges through Meridian, as well as adding LED lighting.

News

WTOK now broadcasting at full power

Updated: 21 hours ago
WTOK now broadcasting at full power