Crimenet 09_14_20

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Brandon Demorrious King.

King is a 34-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 7″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of embezzlement.

If you know where King can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

