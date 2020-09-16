Advertisement

Inside the Playbook preview: Patrician Academy Saints

Patrician Academy working out.
Patrician Academy working out.(WTOK- Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fresh off a win against the number one team in the Alabama private school ranks, the Patrician Academy Saints will be back home Friday playing host to Tuscaloosa Academy.

The Saints are a run-heavy team and want to be more physical than their opponents in the trenches. Last week they rushed for 281 yards behind their star running back Garrett Lewis who rushed for 178 yards and had two touchdowns.

While the saints are looking to run the ball, Tuscaloosa Academy wants to throw the ball all over the field. Patrician Academy head coach Johnathon Lindsey believes his team will be challenged this week because their strength on the defensive side of the ball is their defensive line so their linebackers and secondary are going to have to step up.

“They are very pass-heavy and I feel like our run defense is going to be the strength of our team and the secondary is going to be challenged this week,” said Lindsey.

Coming off such a big win last week coach Lindsey has been trying to keep his guys focused so they don’t have a let down this week.

“I’ve been preaching to them all week that I’ve had one or two teams in this situation before coming off a big win and we can either be hungry or we can come through and lay an egg this week,” said Lindsey.

The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.