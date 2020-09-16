Advertisement

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Jamal Roberts at Tuesday's City Council Meeting
Jamal Roberts at Tuesday's City Council Meeting
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council honored a young local artist at this week’s meeting.

Jamal Roberts was given a certificate in recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

Following the reading of the certificate, Roberts put on a short performance for council members.

A special parade will take place Monday, September 21 for Roberts.

People are told to line up at the Meridian Police Department at 6:00 p.m. The parade will go over the 22nd Ave. bridge and end at Dumont Plaza.

