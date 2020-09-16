Funeral services for Marvin Lamar Todd, 73, of Toxey will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Holiness Church with Sis. Mae Jewel Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, beginning at 6 P.M. at Mr. Todd’s home located at 168 Flint Rock Road, Toxey, Alabama.

Mr. Todd passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler. He was born June 29, 1947, in Choctaw County, Alabama.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Todd of Toxey; daughter, Lisa Tyson of Butler; son, Rodney Todd (Michelle) of Gilbertown; sister, Gertie Keene of Virginia; brothers, Jackie Presley of Waynesboro, MS; and William Presley of Needham; grandchildren, Hunter Tyson (Jacklyn), Rodney Tyson, II (Taylor); Megan Tyson, and Kassidy Todd; great-grandchildren, Elliana Tyson and Axel Todd.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Todd and Aree Haney Todd Presley; son, Kevin Todd; daughter, Gwen Todd; brothers, Bennie Todd, James Todd, and Roger Todd.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Tyson, Billy Tyson, Lewis Mosley, Rodney Todd, II, Trevor Brooks, and Shay Wells.

